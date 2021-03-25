To Take On The World, Michael Cera Was ‘Pilgrim’s’ Only Choice

When it was released 10 years ago, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World didn’t exactly light the world on fire. With box office receipts of just $48 million, it fell far short of its $85 million budget. But while it faded quickly at theaters, it has found a whole new life as a cult hit, thanks to home video and streaming. It’s picked up a large following over the past decade; now, those fans will be able to see the film on the big screen again, as director Edgar Wright’s prepared a new cut for a 10th anniversary theatrical re-release. Even though the film wasn’t originally successful, he’s had no reason to doubt any of the film’s casting decisions — after all, it featured future superhero superstars Chris Evans, Brie Larson, and Brandon Routh — and he’s particularly proud of casting Michael Cera in the lead. In fact, he told us that Cera was the only actor he could imagine in the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Edgar Wright)