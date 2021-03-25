It’s So Hard For Ben Feldman To Say Goodbye To ‘Superstore’

Even the passage of the new stimulus package couldn’t keep Cloud 9 from going out of business. Well, not really, since it’s a fictional company, but Superstore is closing up shop after six seasons on NBC. The show may have never been a runaway hit, but it did have a devoted following that helped the show make it through 113 episodes. For that, the cast and crew are grateful, and because of that, the ending is bittersweet for Ben Feldman, who told us he’ll miss his co-workers the most. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ben Feldman)

The Superstore finale airs tonight on NBC.

