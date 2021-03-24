With ‘I Care A Lot,’ The Stars Aligned For Rosamund Pike

I Care A Lot: Rosamund Pike as “Martha”. Photo Cr. Seacia Pavao / Netflix

When stars sign on for a movie project, it’s a leap of faith. No matter how good the script might look, there are no guarantees it will turn into a great movie, because there are far too many variables involved. But sometimes, everything just falls into place. Rosamund Pike’s new movie, I Care a Lot, has been getting fantastic reviews and word of mouth, so it’s one of those times where everything worked out well. Pike says she had a feeling that it would, based on the type of talent the script was attracting. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rosamund Pike)

I Care a Lot is currently streaming on Netflix.

