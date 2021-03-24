The Conner Kids Are Still Kids To John Goodman

There was a time when the Conner children were actually children. But that was a long, long time ago. Considering that the predecessor to The Conners, Roseanne, premiered over 32 years ago, we’re talking about a full generation and a half that has passed, and those Conner kids are now full-grown adults with kids of their own. That brings a certain sense of satisfaction to the man who plays the patriarch of the Conner family, John Goodman, who still sometimes thinks of them as the children they used to be. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Goodman)

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.

