Sebastian Stan’s MCU Reunion With ‘Falcon’ Has Been A Fun One

With Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe starting its rollout on television, we’ve so far seen WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Both shows take characters that played relatively minor roles in the MCU’s Infinity Saga and develop them in unexpected ways. Of course, both shows have also given their stars the opportunity to work with familiar co-stars; Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes (a.k.a. The Winter Soldier), told us he had a great time reuniting with Anthony Mackie, who plays The Falcon. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sebastian Stan)