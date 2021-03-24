Sebastian Stan’s MCU Reunion With ‘Falcon’ Has Been A Fun One

Hollywood Outbreak

(L-R): Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Falcon/Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in Marvel Studios’ THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Julie Vrabelová. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

With Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe starting its rollout on television, we’ve so far seen WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Both shows take characters that played relatively minor roles in the MCU’s Infinity Saga and develop them in unexpected ways. Of course, both shows have also given their stars the opportunity to work with familiar co-stars; Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes (a.k.a. The Winter Soldier), told us he had a great time reuniting with Anthony Mackie, who plays The Falcon. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sebastian Stan)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is currently streaming on Disney+.

