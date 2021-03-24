Jada Pinkett Smith’s Award Winning Series ‘Red Table Talk’ Returning To Facebook Watch On March 31

· Facebook Watch announces the return of the award-winning hit series “Red Table Talk” with hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, who bring their multigenerational perspectives to the show to create a safe space for healing through provocative conversations on culture-defining topics. The series premieres Wednesday, March 31 at 9am PT / 12pm ET with new episodes streaming weekly.
· Last year, the headline-making show became the #1 Facebook Watch Original series. From releasing the first interview with Olivia Jade where she discussed the USC college admissions scandal, to the infamous episode where Jada brought herself to the table, “Red Table Talk” has dominated the pop culture conversation. As “Red Table Talk” grew in popularity, so did the franchise last year with the expansion of “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” featuring music icon and Grammy winner Gloria Estefan, her daughter Emily Estefan and her niece Lili Estefan.
· “Red Table Talk keeps raising the bar with honest, powerful, and revealing conversations around topics viewers care about most,” said Mina Lefevre, Head of Development & Programming for Facebook Watch. “The Red Table Talk community is growing every day on Facebook Watch, and we’re looking forward to bringing fans more groundbreaking episodes this year with Jada, Willow, Gammy and our partners at Westbrook Studios.”
· “As a producer, it is a thrill to witness three generations take on topics that are groundbreaking, important and healing in a way that we have never quite seen before,” said “Red Table Talk” Executive Producer Ellen Rakieten. “In partnership with Facebook Watch, we have created a new lane for a new kind of conversation. We are grateful to the millions who have built our loyal and passionate ‘Red Table Talk’ community and are excited about our new episodes that are sure to have everyone sharing, liking and commenting.
· Episode topics to come will include conversations around sexuality, narcissism, and hidden epidemics within the global pandemic, from abuse to conspiracy theories.
· With over 10.4M followers on the “Red Table Talk” Facebook Page, the groundbreaking series has built a loyal community in the “Red Table Talk” Facebook Group with more than 623K engaged members who join the conversation week after week to connect with one another and share their own stories.
· “Red Table Talk” is a three-time Daytime Emmy-nominated series and has won three NAACP Image awards. Jada Pinkett Smith was also honored with the Trailblazer Award at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Additionally, the series has been nominated for Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Real TV Awards, and People’s Choice Awards.