This Past Year, TV Made Life Make Sense For ‘New Amsterdam’s’ Tyler Labine

Over the past year, a lot of people have been rediscovering the true value of television. While everyday life has been curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TV has emerged as a prime source of not only information, but inspiration. Whether drawing from real-life stories or creating new stories based on the world around us, storytellers across the country and around the world have been helping people come to terms with a lot of really extraordinary circumstances. Tyler Labine is one of the stars of New Amsterdam, which has drawn a lot of its episodic story lines from real-world issues and events, and he told us he’s been really impressed by the way television (and his show) have been stepping up the cultural discussion and, yes, inspiration. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tyler Labine)

New Amsterdam airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC.

