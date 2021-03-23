Late Night’s Friendly Foes: Arsenio Hall & Johnny Carson

In 1988, Coming to America was a major breakthrough for comedian Arsenio Hall. It was his first appearance in a major motion picture; combined with the television work he’d done in the past, it set the stage for The Arsenio Hall Show, his late-night talk show. It ran for five seasons and, for a time, was a cultural phenomenon. And while the show put him in direct competition with the undisputed king of late-night television, Johnny Carson, Hall revealed to us that there was mutual admiration between the two, and whatever rivalry there was, was completely friendly. (Click on the media bar below to hear Arsenio Hall)