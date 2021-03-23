Ignoring All Previous Portrayals Was No Joke For ‘Joker’s’ Joaquin Phoenix

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Wherever there’s been Batman — whether in comic books, TV shows, movies, cartoons, etc. — there’s been The Joker, the Caped Crusader’s craftiest foe. So when the movie Joker was being made, Joaquin Phoenix was stepping into a role that had been played many, many times by many different people. For him to be able to make the movie, he told us, he had to put all of those other Jokers out of his mind and focus on creating something that was uniquely his. (Click on the media bar below to hear Joaquin Phoenix)

Joker is currently streaming on HBO Max.

Related articles

Late Night’s Friendly Foes: Arsenio Hall &...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In 1988, Coming to America was a major breakthrough for comedian Arsenio Hall. It was his first appearance in a major motion picture; combined...
Read more

Nicolas Cage Had To Face Facts: ‘Face/Off’...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When it was released in 1997, Face/Off became somewhat of a phenomenon for its interesting premise: Two men literally go undercover as each other,...
Read more

To Millie Bobby Brown’s Delight, ‘Godzilla’s’ More...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Godzilla movies we've got today are a far cry from the ones that made the giant lizard famous back in the 1950s and...
Read more

Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Courier’ Transformation Was The Real...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In The Courier, Benedict Cumberbatch plays Greville Wynne, a real-life businessman recruited by Britain's intelligence agency to help infiltrate the Soviets during the 1960s....
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak