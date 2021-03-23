Ignoring All Previous Portrayals Was No Joke For ‘Joker’s’ Joaquin Phoenix

Wherever there’s been Batman — whether in comic books, TV shows, movies, cartoons, etc. — there’s been The Joker, the Caped Crusader’s craftiest foe. So when the movie Joker was being made, Joaquin Phoenix was stepping into a role that had been played many, many times by many different people. For him to be able to make the movie, he told us, he had to put all of those other Jokers out of his mind and focus on creating something that was uniquely his. (Click on the media bar below to hear Joaquin Phoenix)