To Millie Bobby Brown’s Delight, ‘Godzilla’s’ More Than Just Monsters Now

The Godzilla movies we’ve got today are a far cry from the ones that made the giant lizard famous back in the 1950s and ’60s. Now they’re action thrillers, built not only around modern-day CGI, but also around creating human heroes and developing emotional bonds with the characters in peril. For Millie Bobby Brown, who starred in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and returns for Godzilla vs. Kong, adding in these emotional ties is what’s keeping the franchise relevant today. (Click on the media bar below to hear Millie Bobby Brown)