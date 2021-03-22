To Millie Bobby Brown’s Delight, ‘Godzilla’s’ More Than Just Monsters Now

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

The Godzilla movies we’ve got today are a far cry from the ones that made the giant lizard famous back in the 1950s and ’60s. Now they’re action thrillers, built not only around modern-day CGI, but also around creating human heroes and developing emotional bonds with the characters in peril. For Millie Bobby Brown, who starred in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and returns for Godzilla vs. Kong, adding in these emotional ties is what’s keeping the franchise relevant today. (Click on the media bar below to hear Millie Bobby Brown)

Godzilla vs. Kong opens in theaters and will start streaming on HBO Max on March 31.

Related articles

Late Night’s Friendly Foes: Arsenio Hall &...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In 1988, Coming to America was a major breakthrough for comedian Arsenio Hall. It was his first appearance in a major motion picture; combined...
Read more

‘Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson’ Set...

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Comedy Central today announced Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson, a new unscripted, interview-based series from Phoebe Robinson, the multi-talented stand-up comedian, New York...
Read more

Nicolas Cage Had To Face Facts: ‘Face/Off’...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When it was released in 1997, Face/Off became somewhat of a phenomenon for its interesting premise: Two men literally go undercover as each other,...
Read more

Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Courier’ Transformation Was The Real...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In The Courier, Benedict Cumberbatch plays Greville Wynne, a real-life businessman recruited by Britain's intelligence agency to help infiltrate the Soviets during the 1960s....
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak