Three Men & A ‘New Girl’ Was A Great Comedy Recipe For Zooey Deschanel

For seven seasons, the men and woman of New Girl navigated the tricky tensions of sharing a living space, complete with romantic entanglements and heartbreaks. As the single woman living in the loft with three men, Zooey Deschanel’s Jess often found herself in some interesting predicaments, as well as getting to witness the mechanics of male relationships at close range. Deschanel says she liked how the show’s humor was built around the characters’ wildly different personalities and the opportunities for both conflict and closeness that arose between them. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zooey Deschanel)

New Girl is currently streaming on Netflix.

