Nicolas Cage Had To Face Facts: ‘Face/Off’ Was A Cool Idea

When it was released in 1997, Face/Off became somewhat of a phenomenon for its interesting premise: Two men literally go undercover as each other, one trying to wreak havoc, the other trying to restore law and order. After the success of the film, it seemed likely to most that there would be a sequel — what we didn’t expect was that it would take 25 years to come to fruition. Yet that seems to be the case, with director Adam Wingard confirming in recent interviews that he’s pitched a Face/Off 2 to Paramount Pictures, he’s working on a script, and that both of the original’s stars — John Travolta and Nicolas Cage — are interested in returning if the script is greenlit. Cage told us he’s always looked at Face/Off as a unique opportunity with a unique character.(Click on the media bar below to hear Nicolas Cage)