‘Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson’ Set To Premiere April 9 On Comedy Central

Comedy Central today announced Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson, a new unscripted, interview-based series from Phoebe Robinson, the multi-talented stand-up comedian, New York Times best-selling writer and actress, is set to premiere on Friday, April 9th at 11:00pm ET/PT, With a second episode airing at 11:30pmET/PT. The 10-episode half-hour series stars Robinson as she creates adventures and experiences with her celebrity guests that take us into their world and out of her comfort zone.
From tackling a high ropes course with Kevin Bacon, learning magic with The Property Brothers, horseback riding with Whitney Cummings and more, each episode of the series features one-on-one interviews and unique experiences with pop culture luminaries. Additional guests include Tan France, Ashley Graham, Hasan Minhaj, Eric Nam, Amber Ruffin, Dulcé Sloan and Gabrielle Union.
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson is executive produced by Phoebe Robinson, Neil Punsalan with Michael Davies, Eden Sutley and Julia Cassidy of Embassy Row. Samantha Schles and Tolani Holmes serve as executive producers, Ola Iko as Supervising Producer for Comedy Central and Donny Herran as Senior Vice President of Production.