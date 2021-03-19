No Simons Allowed: Katy Perry Says ‘Idol’ Judges Now Are All About Positivity

(ABC/Christopher Willard)
American Idol famously debuted with one of the judges’ chairs occupied by Simon Cowell, the tell-it-like-it-is British music executive who had no interest in sparing anybody’s feelings when it came to his quest to find singers who could become superstars. But that was a long, long time ago, and Cowell hasn’t been on the show since 2010. Now, the panel consists of three working musicians — Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan — and Perry told us that makes a huge difference in the judging, because each of them knows what the contestants are going through. (Click on the media bar below to hear Katy Perry)

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

