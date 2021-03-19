No Simons Allowed: Katy Perry Says ‘Idol’ Judges Now Are All About Positivity

American Idol famously debuted with one of the judges’ chairs occupied by Simon Cowell, the tell-it-like-it-is British music executive who had no interest in sparing anybody’s feelings when it came to his quest to find singers who could become superstars. But that was a long, long time ago, and Cowell hasn’t been on the show since 2010. Now, the panel consists of three working musicians — Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan — and Perry told us that makes a huge difference in the judging, because each of them knows what the contestants are going through. (Click on the media bar below to hear Katy Perry)