Lana Del Rey Issues ‘White Dress’ From Newly Released ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club’ Album

By Hollywood Outbreak

Following the success of her 2019 GRAMMY®-nominated album “Norman Fucking Rockwell,” Lana Del Rey today releases her highly anticipated seventh studio album, “Chemtrails Over The Country Club.” The album, which consists of 11 songs, is co-written by Lana and Jack Antonoff. It includes a cover rendition of Joni Mitchell’s classic, “For Free,” featuring singers Zella Day and Weyes Blood, along with a feature from Nikki Lane on the track “Breaking Up Slowly.”

Listen to Chemtrails Over The Country Club HERE:
https://lana.lnk.to/ChemtrailsOverTheCountryClubPR

Lana also released her music visual for the song “White Dress,” directed by Constellation Jones and inspired by famed director David Lynch. The song is the third release from the new album, following the title track “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” and “Let Me Love You Like A Woman.”

The album is now available for download on streaming platforms found HERE along with purchase of CD, cassette, picture disc, and various exclusive vinyl formats that can be found on http://www.lanadelrey.com

Chemtrails Over The Country Club – Track List:

  1. White Dress

  2. Chemtrails Over The Country Club

  3. Tulsa Jesus Freak

  4. Let Me Love You Like A Woman

  5. Wild At Heart

  6. Dark But Just A Game

  7. Not All Who Wander Are Lost

  8. Yosemite

  9. Breaking Up Slowly (Featuring: TBD)

  10. Dance Till We Die

  11. For Free (Featuring: Zella Day and Weyes Blood)

