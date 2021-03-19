Lana Del Rey Issues ‘White Dress’ From Newly Released ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club’ Album

Following the success of her 2019 GRAMMY®-nominated album “Norman Fucking Rockwell,” Lana Del Rey today releases her highly anticipated seventh studio album, “Chemtrails Over The Country Club.” The album, which consists of 11 songs, is co-written by Lana and Jack Antonoff. It includes a cover rendition of Joni Mitchell’s classic, “For Free,” featuring singers Zella Day and Weyes Blood, along with a feature from Nikki Lane on the track “Breaking Up Slowly.”
Lana also released her music visual for the song “White Dress,” directed by Constellation Jones and inspired by famed director David Lynch. The song is the third release from the new album, following the title track “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” and “Let Me Love You Like A Woman.”
Chemtrails Over The Country Club – Track List:
White Dress
Chemtrails Over The Country Club
Tulsa Jesus Freak
Let Me Love You Like A Woman
Wild At Heart
Dark But Just A Game
Not All Who Wander Are Lost
Yosemite
Breaking Up Slowly (Featuring: TBD)
Dance Till We Die
For Free (Featuring: Zella Day and Weyes Blood)