Cynthia Erivo Tries To Match The ‘Genius’ Of Aretha Franklin

MUSIC NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Courtesy of NAT GEO

In its third season, Genius will explore a different kind of genius. Having previously focused on Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso in its first two seasons, Season 3 is about the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award-winning performer Cynthia Erivo stars as Franklin; while she’s undeniably got an amazing voice, there’s also nobody who could match Franklin. So, while Erivo says she’s always channeled a lot of Aretha in her own style, she’s spent a lot of time learning how to get closer and closer for the series. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cynthia Erivo)

Genius: Aretha starts this Sunday through Wednesday at 8/7c on Nat Geo.

Related articles

Lana Del Rey Issues ‘White Dress’ From...

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Following the success of her 2019 GRAMMY®-nominated album “Norman Fucking Rockwell,” Lana Del Rey today releases her highly anticipated seventh studio album, “Chemtrails Over...
Read more

No Simons Allowed: Katy Perry Says ‘Idol’...

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
American Idol famously debuted with one of the judges' chairs occupied by Simon Cowell, the tell-it-like-it-is British music executive who had no interest in...
Read more

Anthony Mackie Enjoyed Getting Extra Time With...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Near the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, Captain America hands his iconic shield to Falcon, helping to pass the torch from the original Avengers team...
Read more

Brittany Murphy Documentary In The Works At...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
HBO Max has ordered a two-part documentary about late actor Brittany Murphy from Blumhouse Television and Pyramid Productions. The order marks the first for...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak