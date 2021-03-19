Cynthia Erivo Tries To Match The ‘Genius’ Of Aretha Franklin

In its third season, Genius will explore a different kind of genius. Having previously focused on Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso in its first two seasons, Season 3 is about the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award-winning performer Cynthia Erivo stars as Franklin; while she’s undeniably got an amazing voice, there’s also nobody who could match Franklin. So, while Erivo says she’s always channeled a lot of Aretha in her own style, she’s spent a lot of time learning how to get closer and closer for the series. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cynthia Erivo)