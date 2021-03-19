Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Courier’ Transformation Was The Real Deal

In The Courier, Benedict Cumberbatch plays Greville Wynne, a real-life businessman recruited by Britain’s intelligence agency to help infiltrate the Soviets during the 1960s. In researching the character, Cumberbatch saw profound differences in the character over time — starting out overweight, he wound up thin and gaunt after he was arrested and imprisoned by the KGB. When he saw this, Cumberbatch decided he wanted to play the character as authentically as possible, so he asked the producers to build a break into production so he could transform his body to match the character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Benedict Cumberbatch)