Anthony Mackie Enjoyed Getting Extra Time With ‘Falcon’

Near the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, Captain America hands his iconic shield to Falcon, helping to pass the torch from the original Avengers team to a new group for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, Falcon’s story continues with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier a six-part miniseries airing on Disney+. Anthony Mackie is back in the role he’s played in six MCU films already, and he told us why making a TV miniseries felt different to him than acting in the films.  (Click on the media bar below to hear Anthony Mackie)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is currently streaming on Disney+.

