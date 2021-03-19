Anthony Mackie Enjoyed Getting Extra Time With ‘Falcon’

Near the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, Captain America hands his iconic shield to Falcon, helping to pass the torch from the original Avengers team to a new group for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, Falcon’s story continues with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier a six-part miniseries airing on Disney+. Anthony Mackie is back in the role he’s played in six MCU films already, and he told us why making a TV miniseries felt different to him than acting in the films. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anthony Mackie)