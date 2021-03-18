Giant Leap For ‘All Mankind’ Actors Made The New Season Interesting

Season 2 of the Apple TV+ drama For All Mankind is set about a decade following the events of the show’s first season. Because of that, there have been several new characters introduced to the show, while the ones that carried over from Season 1 have seen their lives change drastically. Some of those changes, of course, have been written into the script. Others, though, are more ambiguous. For Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, and Krys Marshall, who all came back for the second season, they say that’s given them a lot of room to use their imaginations when it comes to filling in some of those gaps … at least in their own minds. (Click on the media bar below to hear Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, and Krys Marshall)