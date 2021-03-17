The Young Adam Levine Was No Teenage Dream

For the past couple of decades, Adam Levine’s been on an unstoppable winning streak. After his band, Maroon 5, released its debut album, Songs About Jane, in 2002, it became one of America’s most consistently successful bands, with all six of its albums going platinum and 22 singles reaching the Top 40, including four that have topped the chart. Personally, Levine spent 16 seasons as one of the charter coaches on The Voice, has guest-starred on several TV shows, landed some movie roles, and has three beautiful women in his life — his wife and two young daughters. Yes, life is good for Adam Levine, but he claims it hasn’t always been this way. In fact, if you ask him — and we did — he’ll tell you he really wasn’t anything special during his teen years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Adam Levine)

Levine’s current single with Maroon 5 is Beautiful Mistakes, a collaboration with Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion.

 

