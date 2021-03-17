Quentin Tarantino Still Won’t Share The Secrets Of ‘Pulp Fiction’s’ Briefcase

Like so many great filmmakers, Quentin Tarantino likes to leave at least a little bit to his audience’s imagination. After all, mystery is one of those things that keeps people talking about your films. Such is the case with Tarantino’s classic Pulp Fiction. Much of the 1994 film’s plot revolves around its lead characters’ efforts to secure a briefcase for their gangster boss. But, while we see the briefcase plenty of times during the movie, we never actually see what’s inside, though we get a few cryptic glances and clues. That’s kept people talking about the movie for the past 27 years, and even after so much time has passed, Tarantino still doesn’t feel like giving away the secret. And it’s possible that he never will, because he loves the fact that it’s open to interpretation by each viewer’s imagination. (Click on the media bar below to hear Quentin Tarantino)