Kara Killmer’s Crazy Career Before She Caught ‘Fire’

Anybody who’s ever tried breaking into show business can tell you: It’s not easy. The competition is fierce, and the odds are stacked against you. Nearly every actor or actress holds down at least one or two day jobs as they pursue roles, and some of them are never lucky enough to leave those day jobs. Kara Killmer has been one of the lucky ones — she landed a role on Chicago Fire that’s kept her gainfully employed for the past seven years. Before that, though, she hadn’t had much luck — a featured role on a web-based series, a few guest-starring roles, a failed pilot. And yes, Killmer told us she worked plenty of those day jobs to pay the bills.