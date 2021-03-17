Ben McKenzie: ‘Gotham’ Is About A Lot More Than Just Batman

Gotham: the name of the show itself is enough to let you know that it’s part of the Batman universe. And yes, it does serve as the origin story for many key characters, including Bruce Wayne’s Batman, detective James Gordon, and a whole host of up-and-coming Gotham City criminals, like Penguin, Riddler, Catwoman, Joker, etc. But don’t let those comic book connections fool you — Ben McKenzie, who starred on the show through its five-season run, told us that behind all of that comic book character development, you’ve got a solid crime drama with plenty of mystery, action, and emotion. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ben McKenzie)