Ben McKenzie: ‘Gotham’ Is About A Lot More Than Just Batman

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Gotham: the name of the show itself is enough to let you know that it’s part of the Batman universe. And yes, it does serve as the origin story for many key characters, including Bruce Wayne’s Batman, detective James Gordon, and a whole host of up-and-coming Gotham City criminals, like Penguin, Riddler, Catwoman, Joker, etc. But don’t let those comic book connections fool you — Ben McKenzie, who starred on the show through its five-season run, told us that behind all of that comic book character development, you’ve got a solid crime drama with plenty of mystery, action, and emotion. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ben McKenzie)

 Gotham is currently streaming on Netflix.

Related articles

Kara Killmer’s Crazy Career Before She Caught...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Anybody who's ever tried breaking into show business can tell you: It's not easy. The competition is fierce, and the odds are stacked against...
Read more

 Maya Rudolph, Daniel Kaluuya & Carey Mulligan...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Maya Rudolph will host “Saturday Night Live” for the second time on March 27. Rudolph, an “SNL” cast member between 2000-07, is a two-time...
Read more

‘Killing Eve’ To End With Season 4

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
AMC Networks announced today that production of the fourth and final season of the popular and critically acclaimed series Killing Eve is scheduled to...
Read more

Father/Daughter Team Bridge The Generation Gap For...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
For Daniel Barnz, the name of his new show, Genera+ion, is quite appropriate -- he created and co-wrote the series with his daughter Zelda....
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak