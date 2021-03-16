Watch ‘This Is Us,’ Sterling K. Brown Says, And You’ll Know You Aren’t Alone

By setting its current season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, This Is Us once again reminds us that the Pearson family — even though it’s fictional — exists in the real world. And, as the show constantly reminds us, living in the real world isn’t always easy, and it’s not always pretty. More often than not, things get pretty messy. As far as Sterling K. Brown is concerned, that’s one of the show’s greatest assets, because every big decision the Pearsons encounter in their lives is something that thousands, if not millions, of Americans are going through in their own lives, and there’s an ongoing sense of solidarity and kinship in that. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sterling K. Brown)