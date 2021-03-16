‘Pies’ Documentary Reveals A Lot About A Chef & Her City

Justice of the Pies is a short film highlighting the work of Maya-Camille Broussard, a Chicago woman who started up her own local bakery. It’s part of the FIVE series on female entrepreneurs worldwide, focusing on women who are trying to make a difference in their communities. Michelle Marrion directed the documentary about Broussard, and she said she was a little surprised about how open Broussard was in front of the camera.

 Because the film also focuses on the bakery’s role in the community, you’ll get a look around one of America’s great cities, and Marrion told us she really wanted the city and its people to stand out.

Justice of the Pies and the other FIVE documentary films can be viewed on DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, and other home video/broadband providers; search your provider’s directory for details. The films are also streaming on Vimeo.

