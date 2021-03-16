 Maya Rudolph, Daniel Kaluuya & Carey Mulligan Set To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Maya Rudolph will host “Saturday Night Live” for the second time on March 27. Rudolph, an “SNL” cast member between 2000-07, is a two-time Emmy Award winner for her work on Netflix’s “Big Mouth” and for her performance as Vice President Kamala Harris on “SNL.”
Jack Harlow will perform for the first time as “SNL” musical guest. Harlow recently received a Grammy Award nomination for his 4x-Platinum hit single “WHATS POPPIN” off his debut studio album, “Thats What They All Say.”
Daniel Kaluuya will make his “SNL” hosting debut on April 3. Kaluuya stars in the Oscar-nominated “Judas and the Black Messiah,” currently out in theaters, for which he received Academy Award, BAFTA and SAG Award nominations and won a Golden Globe Award.
St. Vincent will make her second appearance as “SNL” musical guest. The Grammy Award-winning artist’s highly anticipated new album, “Daddy’s Home,” will be released May 14.
Carey Mulligan will host “SNL” for the first time on April 10. Mulligan has received Academy Award, Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for her work in the Oscar-nominated “Promising Young Woman,” available now on demand.
Kid Cudi will make his “SNL” musical guest debut. His newest studio album, “Man on the Moon III: The Chosen,” marked the Grammy Award winner’s fifth Top 10 album on the Billboard 200 chart.
“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.
Every season of “SNL” is now streaming on Peacock.