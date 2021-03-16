Father/Daughter Team Bridge The Generation Gap For ‘Genera+ion’

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Courtesy of HBO Max

For Daniel Barnz, the name of his new show, Genera+ion, is quite appropriate — he created and co-wrote the series with his daughter Zelda. It’s the kind of coming-of-age show that’s been around as long as there’s been television, but as the world and society change, each new generation shows feel brand-new. And while Daniel admits that his writing and producing sensibilities were shaped by some of the great teen comedies of the ’80s, he saw a lot of promise in the ideas that his daughter brought to him. Together, they bridged the generation gap to come up with something they think is new and amazing. (Click on the media bar below to hear Daniel Barnz)

Genera+ion is currently streaming on HBO Max.

