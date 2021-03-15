Was ‘Avatar’ A Born Winner? Sam Worthington Says James Cameron Wasn’t Sure

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Thanks to the $21 million it pulled in from a re-release in China this past weekend, Avatar is once again the all-time worldwide box office champion, surging past Avengers: Endgame to reclaim the title. Among other things, it’s an indication that interest in the movie and its brand remain strong after 10 years — that’s a good thing, considering sequels are on the way in 2022, 2023, 2025, and 2027. To some — including star Sam Worthington — it’s also a little surprising. He told us that, when the film was released, director James Cameron had actually told people to temper their expectations of the movie’s box office potential. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sam Worthington)

Avatar is currently streaming on Disney+

