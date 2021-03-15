Through Tough Times, Paul Reubens Got By With A Little Help From His Friends

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

The way life has unfolded for Paul Reubens, it almost seems as if his rise, fall, and redemption were scripted for Hollywood. Now, that’s the truth. Reubens and HBO have announced that the company will be producing a two-part documentary film about him and the character that propelled him to stardom, Pee Wee Herman. For a guy who’s so funny, there’s definitely been a lot of drama in his life, and Reubens told us that while a lot of the highs have been pretty high, he also hit some pretty deep lows, and he’s thankful for the people who helped him survive his struggles. (Click on the media bar below to hear Paul Reubens)

No premiere date has been set yet for HBO’s documentary about Reubens.

Related articles

Father/Daughter Team Bridge The Generation Gap For...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
For Daniel Barnz, the name of his new show, Genera+ion, is quite appropriate -- he created and co-wrote the series with his daughter Zelda....
Read more

‘Pies’ Documentary Reveals A Lot About A...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Justice of the Pies is a short film highlighting the work of Maya-Camille Broussard, a Chicago woman who started up her own local bakery....
Read more

Watch ‘This Is Us,’ Sterling K. Brown...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
By setting its current season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, This Is Us once again reminds us that the Pearson family --...
Read more

Disney+ Releases Trailer For National Geographic’s ‘Earth...

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Today, Disney+ shared the trailer and key art for “Earth Moods” from National Geographic. “Earth Moods,” a visual and soundscape experience, takes viewers...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak