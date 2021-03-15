‘Snowpiercer’ Suddenly Hit Home For Jennifer Connelly

The way the Snowpiercer movie and its subsequent TV series were developed, they were meant to be social commentary on political, ideological, and class struggles in a future version of the world. Well, sometimes reality has a way of turning futuristic science fiction into a startling mirror of current events. That’s how Jennifer Connelly is viewing things. She says that when they shot the show’s second season, there were some scripts that seemed far-fetched … until the real world proved they weren’t. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jennifer Connelly)

Snowpiercer airs Mondays at 9/8c on TNT.

