Nick Jonas Back On ‘The Voice’ And Ready To Help

For the last couple of years, Nick Jonas and Gwen Stefani have been playing musical chairs (kind of literally, we suppose) with the fourth coach’s seat on The Voice. This season, it’s Jonas’s turn, as he vies with fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend for the show’s championship. Of course, while winning would be nice, Jonas sees the show — and his contributions to it — as being a lot bigger than just him. The way he sees it, the show’s all about the contestants, and it’s the coaches’ job to help them shine. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nick Jonas)