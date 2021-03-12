For Michelle Pfeiffer, Being In Marvel Movies Is A Super Feeling

By Hollywood Outbreak

Michelle Pfeiffer, of course, is no stranger to superhero movies, having starred as Catwoman in 1992’s Batman Returns. But that was when she was in her early 30s and in the prime of her career. She didn’t expect to be playing a superhero as she was nearing 60 — but she did, after she was cast as Janet van Dyne, the original Wasp, in 2018’s Ant-Man & the Wasp. And it felt wonderful. Pfeiffer told us that getting the opportunity to act in Marvel movies at this point of her career has been a real gift, especially when it comes to shattering old Hollywood stereotypes. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michelle Pfeiffer)

Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania is expected to be released in theaters next year

