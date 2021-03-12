Eddie Murphy Looks Back At The Partying ‘Kid’ He Used To Be

A lot has changed for Eddie Murphy in the 33 years between Coming to America and its new sequel, Coming 2 America. The ’80s were an interesting time for Murphy, to put it lightly. His meteoric rise to stardom opened up a lot of, shall we say, opportunities for the young comedian — and he was eager to explore most of them. Now that he’s a bit older and wiser, he can look back at those headstrong days of partying through a more nostalgic set of eyes. And even though he found himself in a few tabloid-worthy situations during those days — good thing there was no TMZ back then! — he says he doesn’t have many regrets about the man he used to be. (Click on the media bar below to hear Eddie Murphy)