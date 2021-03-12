Eddie Murphy Looks Back At The Partying ‘Kid’ He Used To Be

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Eddie Murphy stars in COMING 2 AMERICA
Photo: Quantrell D. Colbert
© 2020 Paramount Pictures

A lot has changed for Eddie Murphy in the 33 years between Coming to America and its new sequel, Coming 2 America. The ’80s were an interesting time for Murphy, to put it lightly. His meteoric rise to stardom opened up a lot of, shall we say, opportunities for the young comedian — and he was eager to explore most of them. Now that he’s a bit older and wiser, he can look back at those headstrong days of partying through a more nostalgic set of eyes. And even though he found himself in a few tabloid-worthy situations during those days — good thing there was no TMZ back then! — he says he doesn’t have many regrets about the man he used to be. (Click on the media bar below to hear Eddie Murphy)

Coming 2 America is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Related articles

For Michelle Pfeiffer, Being In Marvel Movies...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Michelle Pfeiffer, of course, is no stranger to superhero movies, having starred as Catwoman in 1992's Batman Returns. But that was when she was...
Read more

Andra Day And The Loneliness Of Billie...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Born in 1915, Billie Holiday lived in a very different time in American history. The civil rights movement was still in its early stages,...
Read more

Daisy Ridley: ‘Chaos Walking’ Builds On The...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new film Chaos Walking is based on a trilogy of sci-fi novels by Patrick Ness. In a somewhat unusual twist, Ness was also...
Read more

Rosamund Pike Has Seen A Lot, And...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Rosamund Pike has been getting rave reviews for her starring role in the off-kilter Netflix film I Care a Lot. Even better, the black...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak