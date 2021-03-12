Disney+ Releases New ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ Featurette

A new featurette for Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” is now available, featuring fan-favorites Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Falcon and Winter Soldier, whose oil-and-water dynamic has entertained audiences since 2016’s “Avengers: Civil War.” Two clips are also available today to share with your readers. “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” debuts exclusively on Disney+.
Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, who came together in the final moments of “Avengers: Endgame,” team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the six-episode series also stars Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Daniel Brühl as Zemo. “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” debuts on Disney+ March 19, 2021.