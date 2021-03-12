As A Teen, Soleil Moon Frye Carried A Camera … And Punky Power!

When Soleil Moon Frye was in her teens, she was running with a pretty famous crowd, thanks to her prepubescent fame as the star of Punky Brewster. She also had a habit of carrying a video camera with her nearly everywhere she went. Now that she’s all grown up (and once again starring as Punky on the show’s Peacock reboot), Frye decided to finally do something with all that footage she collected. The result is a documentary called Kid 90, focusing on her teenage years. It’s a fun and fascinating time capsule of Hollywood in the ’90s, seen through the eyes of a young woman who was both a star and a bit star-struck herself. Even though all of the footage in the film was shot after Punky Brewster wrapped, Frye told us that Punky was there in spirit, because Frye used “Punky power” to help get through her teen years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Soleil Moon Frye)