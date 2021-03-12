Andra Day And The Loneliness Of Billie Holiday

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Andra Day and Kevin Hanchard in THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY from Paramount Pictures. Photo Credit: Takashi Seida.

Born in 1915, Billie Holiday lived in a very different time in American history. The civil rights movement was still in its early stages, a long way from bearing fruit. And there was certainly no internet or social media to rally people around a cause as easily as it’s done today. So when Holiday was arrested on drug charges, she found herself without any kind of support, moral or otherwise. To Andra Day, who plays Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, the film that chronicles that period of her life, that sense of isolation was absolutely shocking. (Click on the media bar below to hear Andra Day)

The United States vs. Billie Holiday is currently streaming on Hulu.

