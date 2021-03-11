Documentary About The Life Of Paul Reubens In The Works At HBO

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

HBO Documentary Films is in production on a two-part documentary about the life of Paul Reubens.

  • · Logline: A kaleidoscopic portrait told in two parts, the Paul Reubens documentary traces the life of the imaginative artist behind one of pop culture’s most celebrated and unlikely icons: Pee-wee Herman.

  • · Credits: The documentary is an HBO Documentary Films and Elara production, directed by Matt Wolf (“Spaceship Earth”) and produced by Emma Tillinger Koskoff (“The Irishman,” “Joker”), Sebastian Bear-McClard (“Uncut Gems, “Good Time”), and Josh and Benny Safdie (“Uncut Gems, “Good Time”).

  • · Paul Reubens quote: “I’ve been working with HBO since they were called Home Box Office! I’m honored and excited to continue my long history there. I love HBO, but I’m not going to marry them.”

  • · Director Matt Wolf quote: “We all know Pee-wee Herman; it’s time for the world to meet Paul Reubens. I can’t wait to share his story.”

  • · Producer Emma Tillinger Koskoff quote: “I’m thrilled to partner with HBO on Paul’s incredible life story. He is a once in a generation talent whose brilliance created an indelible pop culture phenomenon. Audiences will be inspired and entertained by Paul’s creativity, resilience, and determination as they get to know the person behind the iconic character.”

  • · Reubens is represented by Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver Thompson, Stewart Talent, and ID.

