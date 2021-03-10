You Can Take Jesse Spencer Out Of Australia … Can You Take The Australian Out Of Him?

Jesse Spencer was born and raised in Melbourne, Australia, and his acting career got started there with a six-year stint on the legendary Australian soap opera Neighbours. For the past 17 years, though, he’s been based in the United States, with his eight-year run on House and nine years on Chicago Fire. Considering he’s been living outside of Australia for so long, and he’s been playing an American character for the past nine years, does Spencer feel a little bit of his homeland slipping away from him?