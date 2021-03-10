When Steven Spielberg Grew Up And Got A Real Job … Sort Of

While much of his life has been lived in the public eye, there are still some parts of Steven Spielberg’s life that are more of a mystery. Of the dozens of interviews conducted for HBO’s 2017 documentary Spielberg, we got insight to what made him one of the most legendary directors of all time. It looks like we’ll be getting more of a glimpse — albeit a fictionalized one — into his younger years, as he’ll be co-writing and directing a new film said to be based on the part of his childhood spent in Arizona. Of course, the movie business wasn’t based in Arizona, so Spielberg found himself moving to Los Angeles in the mid-’60s, and he told us the story about how he immediately found himself at home at Universal Studios. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steven Spielberg)