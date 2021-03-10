‘Justice of the Pies’ Director Talks About Getting To Know The Baker

We just celebrated International Women’s Day earlier this week, and a new series of short documentaries is celebrating just that: women all around the globe. The FIVE series takes a look at five women in five different countries, each of whom has gone the entrepreneurial route and opened small businesses with the intent of improving their communities. The United States is represented by the short film Justice of the Pies, which profiles Chicago bakery owner Maya-Camille Broussard. Michelle Marrion directed the film; before getting the assignment, she knew nothing about Broussard or her business. So part of the process, Marrion told us, was trying to quickly build a relationship of understanding and trust.
Justice of the Pies along with the other documentaries that are featured in The Five can be viewed on DirecTV (channel 573), AT&T U-Verse (channel 1789), AT&T TV (Channel 573), Google Fiber (channel 603), Frontier Communications (channel 789), and Hotwire (channel 560). It’s also currently streaming on Vimeo.