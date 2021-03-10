America Ferrera Returning For ‘Superstore’ Series Finale

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

(Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Following the recent news that NBC’s “Superstore” will be closing the doors of Cloud 9, America Ferrera is confirmed to reunite with the cast once more as a final farewell to the series.

Ferrera will appear in the one-hour series finale on Thursday, March 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

 Executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green last year renewed their overall deals with Universal Television. Spitzer is continuing his relationship with NBC with his upcoming series “American Auto.” Executive producers David Bernad and Ruben Fleischer currently serve as EP’s on UTV’s “The Bold Type” on Freeform. Victor Nelli, Jr. also serves as executive producer.

“Superstore” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Spitzer Holding Company, Miller Green Broadcasting and The District.

