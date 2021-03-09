‘Tom & Jerry’s’ Rob Delaney Loves Seeing The Cat & Mouse Unleashed In The Real World

By Hollywood Outbreak

In the three-plus decades since Who Framed Roger Rabbit? popularized the animated/live-action hybrid film, the technology and techniques for making those movies has become more and more advanced. But that doesn’t mean they’ve become easier to make, especially for the actors. After all, there’s no processor or software that can prepare actors to react and respond to characters that aren’t there. Still, Tom & Jerry’s Rob Delaney says the effort is worth it, because he thinks watching the legendary cat and mouse come to life in the real world is a real treat. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rob Delaney)

Tom & Jerry is now playing in theaters and currently streaming on HBO Max.

