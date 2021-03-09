Textbook Cases: Is Dick Wolf Teaching America With ‘Law & Order,’ ‘FBI’?

Just call him Professor Dick Wolf. Through his Law & Order shows, he’s educated millions of viewers on the ins, outs, and intricacies of America’s criminal justice system. (In fact, there have been universities that offered courses based on the L&O shows!) With his latest series taking him outside the L&O universe and into the world of the FBI, he will undoubtedly give millions of viewers more insight into the workings of the fabled organization. Does Wolf see himself as someone who’s educating the public with his shows? (Click on the media bar below to hear Dick Wolf)