NBC Announces Return Dates For ‘America’s Got Talent’, ‘American Ninja Warrior’ & ‘Making It’

Having won the last 10 summers in a row, NBC is looking to extend their dominance with the season debuts of powerhouses “America’s Got Talent,” “American Ninja Warrior” and the addictive “Making It.”
All three shows will launch NBC’s summer season that begins the week of May 31-June 4.
“AMERICA’S GOT TALENT”
The 16th season of “America’s Got Talent” returns on Tuesday, June 1 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) with a new set of aspiring performers looking to compete for the ultimate $1 million prize. Executive producer Simon Cowell returns to the star-studded judging panel with global fashion icon Heidi Klum, fan-favorite comedian Howie Mandel and acclaimed actress and international superstar Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews, the dynamic co-star of NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” also returns as host.
This season promises some of the wildest acts to ever grace the “AGT” stage after an unprecedented number of submissions poured in from across the country
“America’s Got Talent” dominated last summer’s landscape and ranked as the #1 series on the Big 4 networks in total viewers and led NBC to 18-49 wins among the Big 4 on every Tuesday night (excluding sports). The show was the most-watched entertainment program nearly every week it aired.
In addition to being on top of the ratings game, “AGT” is also a digital/social phenomenon, having amassed 2.95 billion views across all digital video platforms in 2020 and was ranked the #3 most-social broadcast series last year.
“America’s Got Talent” was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.
“AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR”
Season 13 of “American Ninja Warrior,” where some of the most elite athletes in the country compete on the world’s most difficult obstacle courses, will return on Monday, May 31 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT).
Hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Zuri Hall are all back to call the action, which is set to take place in Seattle, Los Angeles and Las Vegas for the finals.
The new season will feature more than 400 competitors and, for the first time in “ANW” history, the age limit to compete is being lowered to 15 years old. Ninja Warrior is a sport that has been rapidly growing across the country and kids of all ages are embracing it in record numbers. Some of today’s most promising talent are younger competitors and now teenagers will have the chance to compete alongside adult athletes.
A top prize of $1 million will go to the winner if they can conquer all four stages at the National Finals in Las Vegas. To get there, competitors will need to make it through the qualifying rounds and semifinals.
Last season “American Ninja Warrior” reached 35 million viewers.
The series is executive produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions’ founders Arthur Smith and Kent Weed along with Brian Richardson, Anthony Storm and Kristen Stabile.
“MAKING IT”
From executive producers and Emmy Award-nominated hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, “Making It” returns for a third season on Thursday, June 3 (8-9 p.m. ET/PT), reuniting two of pop culture’s biggest BFFs and celebrating the creativity and craftiness in all of us.
This season’s eight episodes highlight how making things brings together communities, friends, neighbors and families, serving as a reminder of the importance of positivity and imagination, which is needed now more than ever.
Eight of the most talented makers from across the country will take on a variety of handmade projects with the hopes of impressing Poehler, Offerman and trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson and creative visionary/author Simon Doonan as judges. Jimmy DiResta returns as the Wood Shop Master.
Every episode revolves around a central theme that draws inspiration from hugely popular, nationwide trends in crafting and DIY, which the whole family can enjoy. First, the “faster-craft” round tests their ability to not only work quickly but imaginatively as well. Next, the makers move to the “master craft,” a one-of-a-kind themed challenge in which the competitors will need to use their expertise and innovation in order to assemble a winning craft that fits the theme of that week. New this season is the first-ever Mega Craft challenge, which will span an entire episode and allow the makers to better showcase their skills.
“Making It” blends the atmosphere of a serene outdoor setting and innovative cinematography designed to showcase the beautiful craftsmanship at work. This friendly competition series focuses on the character and camaraderie of the crafting community and through it all, Poehler and Offerman provide heartfelt encouragement, guidance and plenty of laughs.
Last season “Making It” reached 20 million viewers and saw a 130% increase from its live + same day telecast.