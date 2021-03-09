Grant Gustin Still Keeps His Younger ‘Flash’ In His Heart

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Grant Gustin as The Flash — Photo: The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

Now that the long-delayed seventh season of The Flash has begun, it’s already been announced that the show will be back for an eighth season. The show has evolved a lot from its early days, when it was spun off from Arrow to be the first new entry into the expanded “Arrowverse.” Still, Grant Gustin, who plays the show’s superhero namesake and “ordinary” alter-ego Barry Allen, says he’s never lost sight of the characters’ roots, working them into both his portrayal of them on the show and his real life, as well. (Click on the media bar below to hear Grant Gustin)

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

