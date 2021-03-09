Casting Reba McEntire For ‘Barb And Star’ Had Kristen Wiig Floating, Too

In Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Kristen Wiig and co-writer Annie Mumolo play a couple of women from middle America — Nebraska, to be exact. Coming from that part of the country, it’s not too difficult to imagine that Reba McEntire would have been one of Barb and Star’s musical heroes. (After all, she hails from nearby Oklahoma.) So it made perfect sense for Wiig and Mumolo to write in a part for McEntire. Wiig told us that when they were shooting McEntire’s scenes, it was one of the most amazing things they’d ever experienced on a movie set. (Click on the media bar below to hear Reba McEntire)