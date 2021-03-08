With ‘Servant,’ M. Night Shyamalan’s Out To Make You Think Again

As an executive producer on the show Servant, M. Night Shyamalan is intimately involved with the details of the series, especially when it comes to its stories and themes. And that’s a big reason why Shyamalan got involved with the show. When we asked about some of the deeper meanings that are planted among the episodic storylines, he told us he’s become acutely interested in taking projects that make us more aware of how our humanity and our world are almost constantly in conflict. (Click on the media bar below to hear M. Night Shyamalan)