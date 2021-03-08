Scary Situations Had Bob Odenkirk Thinking About ‘Nobody’

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk stars in the new film Nobody, a movie about an ordinary man who’s pushed to the brink after thieves break into his family’s home. It’s a movie that delves into the darkness of violence. And while you might expect that from Odenkirk’s characters in Saul and Breaking Bad, it’s a little more sobering to learn that Odenkirk — who also produced the movie — chose to make the film largely based on his own personal experience. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bob Odenkirk)