Scary Situations Had Bob Odenkirk Thinking About ‘Nobody’

Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell in Nobody, directed by Ilya Naishuller.

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk stars in the new film Nobody, a movie about an ordinary man who’s pushed to the brink after thieves break into his family’s home. It’s a movie that delves into the darkness of violence. And while you might expect that from Odenkirk’s characters in Saul and Breaking Bad, it’s a little more sobering to learn that Odenkirk — who also produced the movie — chose to make the film largely based on his own personal experience. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bob Odenkirk)

Nobody opens in theaters on March 26.

