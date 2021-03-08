Benedict Cumberbatch’s Inner Fanboy Flips Over Jodie Foster

The movie that earned Jodie Foster her first Academy Award nomination, Taxi Driver, was released in February 1976. Five months later, Benedict Cumberbatch was born. Yes, Foster was already well on her way toward legendary status when Cumberbatch was on his way to kindergarten. Fast-forward to the present day, and the Oscar-nominated Cumberbatch is starring with the Oscar-winning Foster in The Mauritanian, a drama based on a true story. In a working sense, Cumberbatch told us it was an honor to work with Foster. In a fanboy sense, he told us it was pretty freakin’ cool. (Click on the media bar below to hear Benedict Cumberbatch)