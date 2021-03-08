Benedict Cumberbatch’s Inner Fanboy Flips Over Jodie Foster

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Photo Credit Graham Bartholomew

The movie that earned Jodie Foster her first Academy Award nomination, Taxi Driver, was released in February 1976. Five months later, Benedict Cumberbatch was born. Yes, Foster was already well on her way toward legendary status when Cumberbatch was on his way to kindergarten. Fast-forward to the present day, and the Oscar-nominated Cumberbatch is starring with the Oscar-winning Foster in The Mauritanian, a drama based on a true story. In a working sense, Cumberbatch told us it was an honor to work with Foster. In a fanboy sense, he told us it was pretty freakin’ cool. (Click on the media bar below to hear Benedict Cumberbatch)

The Mauritanian is now playing in theaters and available for streaming on most digital platforms.

Related articles

Scary Situations Had Bob Odenkirk Thinking About...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk stars in the new film Nobody, a movie about an ordinary man who's pushed to the brink after...
Read more

‘Nomadland’ & ‘The Crown’ Are The Big...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Tonight, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the winners of the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards LIVE on The CW during an in-person/virtual hybrid...
Read more

More Than Action, More Than Sci-Fi, ‘Chaos...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Based on the novel trilogy of the same name, Chaos Walking is director Doug Liman's return to the sci-fi genre for the first time...
Read more

With ‘Raya,’ Disney’s Making Kelly Marie Tran...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Kelly Marie Tran's got one of the busiest mouths in town these days. In the last year, she's done voiceover roles for The Croods:...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak