'Nomadland' & 'The Crown' Are The Big Winners At 26th Annual 'Critics Choice Awards'

By Hollywood Outbreak

Tonight, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the winners of the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards LIVE on The CW during an in-person/virtual hybrid ceremony hosted for the third time by acclaimed film, television, and stage star Taye Diggs.  The full list of winners can be found below.

“Nomadland” led the winners in the film categories, taking home four awards including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Chloé Zhao, and Best Cinematography for Joshua James Richards.  Zhao is the first Chinese woman to win as either director or writer.

 “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” followed closely behind, winning three categories including Best Actor for the late Chadwick Boseman, Best Costume Design, and Best Hair and Makeup.  Best Actress was awarded to Carey Mulligan for “Promising Young Woman,” which also earned a Best Original Screenplay win for Emerald Fennell.  Best Supporting Actor went to Daniel Kaluuya for “Judas and the Black Messiah,” and Best Supporting Actress to Maria Bakalova for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

In the series categories, “The Crown” took four categories, the most of the night, winning Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series for Josh O’Connor, Best Actress in a Drama Series for Emma Corrin, and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Gillian Anderson.  In the comedy genre, “Ted Lasso” won all three categories for which it was nominated: Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham.  “The Queen’s Gambit” took the prize for Best Limited Series, and its leading lady Anya Taylor-Joy won Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television.

The race for “Best Comedy Special,” which was dominated entirely by Netflix nominees, resulted in a tie between “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill” and “Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia.”

As was previously announced, John David Washington presented this year’s SeeHer Award to his “Malcolm & Marie” co-star, Zendaya.  The SeeHer Award recognizes a woman who embodies the values set forth by the SeeHer movement, to push boundaries, defy stereotypes and acknowledge the importance of authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape.

After leading the nominations, Netflix also won the most awards of any studio/network with a total of 14.  Amazon Studios and Searchlight Pictures each won four.

WINNERS OF THE 26TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 

FILM CATEGORIES 

BEST PICTURE 

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST ACTOR 

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS 

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR 

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS 

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS 

Alan Kim – Minari (A24)

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE 

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

BEST DIRECTOR 

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY 

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY 

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY 

Joshua James Richards – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN 

Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale – Mank (Netflix)

BEST EDITING – TIE  

Alan Baumgarten – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ann Roth – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP 

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS 

Tenet (Warner Bros.)

BEST COMEDY 

Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM 

Minari (A24)

BEST SONG  

Speak Now – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

BEST SCORE 

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste – Soul (Disney)

SERIES CATEGORIES 

BEST DRAMA SERIES 

The Crown (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES 

Josh O’Connor – The Crown (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES 

Emma Corrin – The Crown (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES 

Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country (HBO) 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES 

Gillian Anderson – The Crown (Netflix)

BEST COMEDY SERIES 

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

 BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES 

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES 

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES  

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES 

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST LIMITED SERIES 

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION 

Hamilton (Disney+)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION 

John Boyega – Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION 

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION 

Donald Sutherland – The Undoing (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION   

Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America (FX)

BEST TALK SHOW 

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL – TIE  

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix)

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)

BEST SHORT FORM SERIES 

Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler (AMC/Youtube)

WINNERS BY FILM FOR THE 26TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 

 BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM (Amazon Studios) – 1

Best Supporting Actress – Maria Bakalova

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH (Warner Bros.) – 1  

Best Supporting Actor – Daniel Kaluuya

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM (Netflix) – 3 

Best Actor – Chadwick Boseman

Best Costume Design – Ann Roth

Best Hair and Makeup

MANK (Netflix) – 1 

Best Production Design – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

MINARI (A24) – 2 

Best Young Actor/Actress – Alan Kim

Best Foreign Language Film

NOMADLAND (Searchlight Pictures) – 4 

Best Picture

Best Director – Chloé Zhao

Best Adapted Screenplay – Chloé Zhao

Best Cinematography – Joshua James Richards

 ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI (Amazon Studios) – 1 

Best Song – “Speak Now,” Performed by  Leslie Odom, Jr., Written by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth

PALM SPRINGS (Hulu and NEON) 1  

Best Comedy

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN (Focus Features) – 2 

Best Actress – Carey Mulligan

Best Original Screenplay – Emerald Fennell

SOUL (Disney) – 1

Best Score – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste SOUND OF METAL (Amazon Studios) – 1 

Best Editing – Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – TIE

TENET (Warner Bros.) – 1  

Best Visual Effects

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 (Netflix) – 2  

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Editing – Alan Baumgarten – TIE

 WINNERS BY SERIES FOR THE 26TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 

BETTER CALL SAUL: ETHICS TRAINING WITH KIM WEXLER (AMC/Youtube) – 1

Best Short Form Series

HAMILTON (Disney+) – 1

Best Movie Made for Television

JERRY SEINFELD: 23 HOURS TO KILL (Netflix) – 1

Best Comedy Special – TIE

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS (NBC) – 1

Best Talk Show

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY (HBO) – 1

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Michael K. Williams

MICHELLE BUTEAU: WELCOME TO BUTEAUPIA (Netflix) – 1

Best Comedy Special – TIE

MRS. AMERICA (FX) – 1

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Uzo Aduba

SCHITT’S CREEK (Pop) – 2

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Catherine O’Hara

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Daniel Levy

SMALL AXE (Amazon Studios) – 1

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – John Boyega

TED LASSO (Apple TV+) – 3

Best Comedy Series

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Hannah Waddingham

THE CROWN (Netflix) – 4

Best Drama Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Josh O’Connor

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Emma Corrin

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Gillian Anderson

THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT (Netflix) – 2

Best Limited Series

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Anya Taylor-Joy

THE UNDOING (HBO) – 1

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Donald Sutherland

WINS BY STUDIO/NETWORK FOR THE 26TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 

Netflix – 14

Amazon Studios – 4

Searchlight Pictures – 4

Apple TV+ – 3

A24 – 2

Disney/Disney+ – 2

Focus Features – 2

HBO – 2

Pop – 2

Warner Bros. – 2

AMC YouTube – 1

FX – 1

Hulu – 1

NBC – 1

NEON – 1

